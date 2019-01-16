*swipe to navigate
Release Notes
2019-01-16: New features: Multiple gestures, tap and see - for touchscreen devices, multiple gestures are supported, including click, double click, long press to call out the context menu, slide up and down and others. Working together with onscreen keyboard, you are able to enjoy the free operations on touchscreen. New feature - Smart Mirror Switch in update settings. Switch it on to connect to the quickest mirror site automatically, which speeds up the download and installation to save your time. Control Center: Supported dragging and dropping pictures to change boot menu background; fixed the crash caused by keyboard settings module; supported checking password strength; fixed the bug that the default applications list was not refreshed; fixed the bug that the prompt text was not hidden automatically after switching off "Auto-download Updates"; fixed the incorrect time on Time Settings page; fixed the null pointer exception when update; fixed the bug that the current language was not identified when searching the language.
About deepin
deepin (formerly, Deepin, Linux Deepin, Hiweed GNU/Linux) is a Debian-based distribution (it was Ubuntu-based until version 15 released in late 2015) that aims to provide an elegant, user-friendly and reliable operating system. It does not only include the best the open source world has to offer, but it has also created its own desktop environment called DDE or Deepin Desktop Environment which is based on the Qt 5 toolkit. Deepin focuses much of its attention on intuitive design. Its home-grown applications, like Deepin Software Centre, DMusic and DPlayer are tailored to the average user. Being easy to install and use, deepin can be a good Windows alternative for office and home use. Distro website...