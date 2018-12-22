Release Notes
Swapped VLC for Xplayer (we've had reports that VLC has been getting a little 'flaky' for some users over their last few releases). Removed the Linux Mint 'Levels' from mintupdate (in line with our update policy, not Linux Mints). Fixed the ICE applications 'Where in the menu ?' category names, so they now match the Xfce Whisker Menu categories (i.e. 'Sound & Video' renamed to 'Multimedia', and 'System Tools' renamed to 'System'). Added 'Accessibility Settings' utility to the Peppermint Settings Panel 'System' Category. Added 'Enable/Disable Neofetch' utility to the Peppermint Settings Panel 'Tweaks' Category. Added 'System Information' utility to the Peppermint Settings Panel 'System' Category. Added a 'Transparent' wallpaper (so users can now set solid colour backgrounds via the 'Wallpapers' utility).
About Peppermint
Peppermint OS is a Lubuntu-based Linux distribution that aims to be lightning fast and easy on system resources. By employing Mozilla's Prism technology Peppermint integrates seamlessly with Cloud and web-based applications. The distribution's other features include automatic updates, easy step-by-step installation, sleek and user-friendly interface, and increased mobility by integrating directly with Cloud-based applications.