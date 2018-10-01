Release Notes
We are pleased to offer MX-18 Continuum. MX-18 offers the following features: Updated packages - the latest updates from Debian 9.6 (Stretch), antiX and MX repos. GIMP 2.10 (with plugins); MESA 18.2.6; updated firmware; 4.19.5 kernel (with blk-mq file system corruption patch). The new kernels feature meltdown/spectre mitigation, even on the 32-bit kernel. The 32-bit ISO has a PAE kernel for RAM usage above 4GB. Easily change kernels, say to the latest liquorix kernel or downgrade to Debian Stable Kernel (4.9) with MX Package Installer. Browser: Firefox 64.0. Video Player: VLC 3.0.3. Music Manager/Player: Clementine 1.3.1. Email client: Thunderbird 52.9.1. Office suite: LibreOffice 6.0.1. Some Xfce components updated (Xfce-settings, Thunar, etc...)
About MX Linux
MX Linux, a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Debian's "stable" branch, is a cooperative venture between the antiX and former MEPIS Linux communities. Using Xfce as the default desktop, it is a mid-weight operating system designed to combine an elegant and efficient desktop with simple configuration, high stability, solid performance and medium-sized footprint.