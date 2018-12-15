Release Notes
Today our development team is proud to announce the release of Freespire 4.5, the free-and-open-source subset of our flagship Linspire operating system. Freespire 4.5 is a security and functionality update of the previous 4.0 release and is equivalent to the Linspire 8.0 base. This includes all security updates until Dec 15, 2018.
About Freespire
Freespire is a community-driven, Linux-based operating system that combines the best that free, open source software has to offer (community driven, freely distributed, open source code, etc.), but also provides users the choice of including proprietary codecs, drivers and applications as they see fit. Freespire is sponsored by Linspire, a commercial, desktop-oriented distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and Ubuntu.