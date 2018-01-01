*swipe to navigate
Release Notes
The major stable release of Elive 3.0 has been updated. We were so pleased with this stable release of Elive and the result has been so amazing that there's almost nothing that needed to be changed from it. It was a truly a rock solid system and we wanted to update it with a slightly updated and polished build which includes: wallpaper - dynamically changes depending of the hour of the day, looking more magical and nicer for your eyes, and it also includes a hidden surprise for Christmas; pop-ups - you won't be annoyed any more by the Hotkeys Document that appears in the desktop startup, we moved it to the launcher bar of applications; desktop - disabled the screen off timeout and the asking for the presentation mode; Flash - updated the Adobe Flash player for common browsers to the last version, tested on Chrome, Firefox and Opera; multiuser - improved the multiple user desktop switching mode compatibility...
About Elive
Elive, or Enlightenment live CD, is a Debian-based desktop Linux distribution and live CD featuring the Enlightenment window manager. Besides being pre-configured and ready for daily desktop use, it also includes "Elpanel" - a control centre for easy system and desktop administration. Elive is a commercial distribution; while the live CD is available as a free download, those wishing to install it to a hard disk are asked to pay US$15 for an installation module.