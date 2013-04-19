*swipe to navigate
Release Notes
2019-01-10: The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2019/Jan/08). Linux kernel was updated to 4.19.13-1. Partclone was updated to 0.3.12+gitfeb58af. Package ldmtool and haveged were added. Package curl was added. Thanks to andrew441973 for asking this. Package network-manager was added so that user can use "nmtui" to configure network if it's necessary, especially for WiFi. Make unknown fs as "dd", and the image name for partition like: sda3.dd-img.aa is now a legacy. It's replaced by sda3.dd-ptcl-img.lzma.aa. Rewrite the same mechanism in ocs-onthefly. In addition to massive-deployment mode, the interactive-client mode was added so that lite server can provide the ability to enter interactive mode of Clonezilla live in the clients. Let live-build 20180618 handle uEFI boot, so ocs-put-signed-grub2-efi-bldr and ocs-gen-grub2-efi-bldr are deprecated.
About Clonezilla Live
Clonezilla Live is a Debian-based live CD containing Clonezilla, a partition and disk cloning software similar to Norton Ghost. It saves and restores only used blocks in hard drive. With Clonezilla, one can clone a 5 GB system to 40 clients in about 10 minutes. Distro website...